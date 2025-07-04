2 live bombs disposed of in village

DOLLUNGMUKH, 3 Jul: Two live bombs discovered in Rigyu village here in Kamle district were disposed of on Thursday by a team of experts from the Indian Air Force.

The disposal was carried out under the supervision of Dollungmukh SDO Nabam Tarang, ensuring that all necessary safety protocols were strictly followed.

The live bombs were originally discovered on 26 May in Rigyu village, located a few kilometres from the IAF Dolum firing range. In response, the Dollungmukh administration, with assistance from the local police, had cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of the local residents.