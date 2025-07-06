YMCR interns plant trees, clean Yagamso river under Van Mahotsav

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: To celebrate Van Mahotsav, interns from the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), in collaboration with Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, organized a plantation drive at the Government Secondary School in Chimpu, and a river cleaning initiative at Yagamso river at IG Park here today.

At the Chimpu school, volunteers, including student interns from Dera Natung Government College, Binny Yanga Government Women’s College, and Government College Doimukh, planted saplings and took steps to ensure their survival.

Each volunteer created a personalized nameplate for their sapling and built protective barricades using wooden sticks and netting.

A pledge was administered by YMCR convener(women and administration) Kanku Kabak, during which the participants committed to visit their trees every two months for a year.

School students also joined, promising to care for the saplings for three years to support long-term sustainability.

Simultaneously, at IG Park, YMCR interns led a cleanup drive along the Yagamso river, removing debris and raising awareness about the importance of keeping rivers clean.

YMCR vice chairman Keyom Doni, who is also the supervisor for the NGO’s internship programmes, expressed gratitude to the school authorities for their support in hosting the plantation drive.

He also commended the discipline and dedication of the interns, whose efforts were instrumental in the event’s success.

Additionally, Doni thanked Itanagar Forest Division Range Forest Officer Techi Khilli for providing saplings and consistently supporting the YMCR’s environmental initiatives.

In Lower Siang district, the Likabali-based military station observed the 76th Van Mahotsav Week with a large-scale tree plantation drive, jointly organized with the Likabali Forest Division and the district administration, on Saturday.

Held under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, over 7,000 saplings were planted at MES Likabali, with plans to plant 5,000 more and distribute 25,000 saplings for free throughout the week. A wide range of native species were planted to promote biodiversity, climate resilience, and ecological balance.

The event, led by 56 Infantry Division Deputy GOC Brigadier Sunil Upadhyay, also saw the presence of Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshapand Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bajum Taba.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig Upadhyay said: “The Indian Army is committed to safeguarding both the nation and nature. This initiative reflects our dedication to future generations.”

The DC on his part said, “When the Army, Forest Department, and civil administration unite, we plant more than trees – we plant a greener future.”

The DFO praised the Army’s enthusiasm, calling it a model of civil-military partnership for sustainability.

The Van Mahotsav celebrations in Lower Siang will conclude on 7 July at Government Higher Secondary School, Gensi, with continued outreach to engage youths and communities in green efforts. (With DIPRO input)