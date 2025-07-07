AAPWA mourns demise of its vice president

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: The All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) deeply mourned the sudden and tragic demise of its vice president Tama Makcha.

“Tama Makcha was a dedicated and disciplined wushu practitioner who represented Arunachal Pradesh at the national level with pride and honour. He was a kind, humble, and sincere individual whose contributions to the sport and the association will always be remembered,” the association said.

The association said that his untimely death in a tragic accident is an irreparable loss to the wushu family as well as the entire sports community.

It conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.