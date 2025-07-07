Solar lamps distributed to students of UPS Tikdong

BOLENG, 6 Jul: Solar lamps provided by the government were distributed to students during a special programme at the Upper Primary School (UPS) in Tikdong in Siang district.

The event was attended by MLA Talem Taboh and Rumgong ADC Kesang Goiba.

Addressing the students, the MLA encouraged them to remain sincere in their studies and strive for excellence in the upcoming examinations.

“Education is the most powerful tool for personal and societal progress,” he said.

The ADC urged the students to be disciplined, hardworking, and committed to achieving higher academic perf-ormance.

As part of the PM Poshan scheme, nutritious meals were served to the students.

Earlier, the visiting dignitaries participated in a plantation drive, emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation and students’ participation in such green initiatives. (DIPRO)