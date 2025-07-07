Guv greets Dalai Lama on birthday

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik has extended his greetings and profound respects to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

In his message, the governor said that the Dalai Lama is a living embodiment of compassion, peace, and timeless wisdom. “His teachings have touched countless lives, guiding humanity on the path of righteousness, inner strength, and harmony,” he said.

The governor added that the people of Arunachal Pradesh hold the Dalai Lama in deep reverence and remain forever grateful for his enduring love, spiritual presence, and the inspiration he continues to offer to the world. (Raj Bhavan)