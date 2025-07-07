EKSWCO holds mock interview for APPSCCE mains qualifiers

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) conducted a mock interview-cum-counselling programme for candidates from East Kameng district who have qualified for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCCE)-2024 Mains.

Held at a city hotel here on Sunday, the event saw 17 candidates participate, gaining valuable guidance to prepare for the viva voce stage of the examination.

The programme was organized to help the candidates improve their interview skills and build confidence for the APPSCCE viva voce, an important step towards securing administrative roles in Arunachal Pradesh. Mock interviews provide a practical setting for candidates to practice answering questions, refine their communication, and receive feedback from experienced professionals.

A panel of experienced resource persons guided the candidates: Seppa ADC Manjunath R, Itangar Smart City CEO Dahey Sangno, Itanagar SP Jummar Basar, Circle Officers Jina Bagang and Fema Taku, and District Food & Civil Supplies Officer Honi Bayang.

The resource persons conducted mock interviews, asking questions on current affairs, governance, socioeconomic issues, and personal goals, reflecting the APPSCCCE viva voce f-ormat.

They collectively emphasized the importance of thorough preparation, advising candidates to stay updated on Arunachal Pradesh’ developmental issues, avoid complacency, and prepare for diverse scenarios. They stressed that clear communication, integrity, and the ability to draw on grassroots experiences are essential for success in the APPSCCCE viva voce and a career in public service.

A one-to-one counselling session followed, allowing candidates to discuss their queries and receive personalized advice.

In his address, EKSWCO chairperson Raya Flago Taniang briefed the attendees on the programme’s ob-jectives, stating, “This initiative was organized to support the 17 candidates from East Kameng who cleared the APPSCCCE 2024 Mains by providing them a platf-orm to enhance their interview skills. With a notable number of aspirants qualifying this year, our goal was to offer practical preparation through mock interviews and personalized counselling, helping them build confidence and perf-orm effectively in the viva voce to secure administrative roles in Arunachal Pradesh.”

He also thanked the resource persons for their efforts. “We are grateful to our resource persons for sharing their expertise with our candidates. On behalf of East Kameng district, I wish our 17 aspirants success in their upcoming viva voce, confident in their ability to serve Arunachal Pradesh well,” he said.

He added, “EKSWCO is committed to the cause of East Kameng and will continue to organize initiatives to empower our youths and support the district’s growth.”