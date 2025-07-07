AR foils ambush by Myanmarese insurgents

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: The troops of the Assam Rifles (AR) from the Wakka company operating base (COB) under the Khonsa Battalion foiled a surprise ambush by suspected Myanmarese insurgents affiliated with the NSCN (K-YA) faction, according to an AR release.

The incident occurred during a routine patrol movement between Khogla and Lyangche in Longding district on 5 July, at around 4:45 am.

The patrol came under heavy and sudden fire from a pre-established ambush deep inside the dense jungle terrain.

Reacting swiftly and with remarkable composure, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an immediate and effective counter-assault, forcing the insurgents to retreat and abandon their position. The fire-fight lasted about four to five minutes, the release said.

“During the search operation, one slain body of Burmese insurgent in combat fatigue has been found,” the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles stated in an FIR filed lodged with officer-in-charge of the Tissa police station in Longding district.

Subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of a temporary hideout used by the insurgents. A significant cache of war-like stores, including arms, ammunition, and other military-grade supplies, was recovered from the location, it said.

The recovered items include 15 kgs of IEDs, 34 detonators, 10 cordex, IED battery, small batteries, 200 metres of wire, three pistols, bullets, one Chinese grenade, written and blank extortion notes, Indian and Burmese currency notes, Burmese and Indian SIM cards, mobile phones, walkie-talkies, ration/food items, utensils, lighters, torch light, opium, alcohol, combat clothing with shoes.

“The operation marks a major setback for insurgent groups and sends a strong message reaffirming the rule of law and the resolve of the Assam Rifles to protect the nation’s frontiers. The bravery and professionalism displayed by the troops of the Wakka COB stand as a testament to their unwavering dedication to peace and security in the region,” the release added.