Review meeting on user fees for waste mgmt

TAWANG, 7 Jul: Collection of nominal user fees from hoteliers, restaurant owners, government offices, staff quarters, and other commercial establishments availing garbage collection services provided by the Urban Development Department was reviewed during a meeting chaired by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo here on Monday.

In her opening remarks, the DC clarified that the user fee is not a tax but a necessary contribution towards sustaining the manpower and machinery engaged in ensuring a clean and hygienic Tawang.

She called upon all stakeholders to extend full cooperation to the district administration’s efforts in managing waste more effectively and in preserving Tawang’s pristine natural beauty.

She also emphasized the importance of responsible consumer habits, urging shopkeepers and residents to use cloth bags and avoid plastic or non-biodegradable packaging.

The DC encouraged the participants to offer constructive feedback on how the user fees should be structured, suggesting a tiered system based on the size and scale of business operations.

An open house discussion followed, during which members of the Market Welfare Committees, Hoteliers Association, Homestay Owners Association, Women’s Welfare Association, Clean Tawang Task Force, and others shared their inputs and voiced their support for the initiative.

The gathering unanimously consented to the implementation of the user fees/charges, which will be notified soon and collected on a quarterly basis.

Also in attendance were Assistant CommissionerSangey Wangmu Mosobi, and Urban Development Executive Engineer Phurpa Lamu, along with heads and secretaries of four market welfare committees, and various local stakeholders and departmental heads. (DIPRO)