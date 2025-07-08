Govt manipulating statistics to cover up unemployment: Cong

NEW DELHI, 7 Jul: The Congress on Monday accused the government of “manipulating statistics” to cover up the country’s unemployment scenario and claimed that its policies have pushed the youth into despair.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a report to claim that the government has adopted a “ninja technique” to include those working for even an hour per week as employed.

“The most embarrassing thing for the government is that, despite loosening the definition of unemployment so much, only 51.7 percent of people were found to be employed,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Ramesh claimed the government survey also revealed that women’s participation in economic activities is extremely low, with only 23 percent of women in urban areas involved in any economic activity compared to 70.5 percent of men.

“This picture shows how serious the situation is. Expensive education, declining job opportunities. Over the past 11 years, the Modi government’s policies have pushed the country’s youths into nothing but a pit of despair.

“And now, with complete shamelessness, attempts are being made to cover up this growing problem by manipulating statistics,” the Congress leader alleged in his post. (PTI)