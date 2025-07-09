APWWS, APSCW discuss challenges faced by women

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) called on Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Taga Yalem Burang and her team, who recently assumed office, to work in the greater interest of the women of the state.

On Tuesday, a team of the APWWS, led by its president Kani Nada Maling, paid an official visit and met Burang and her team, and

discussed the challenges faced by women in society.

Sharing her experiences, the APSCW chairperson said that women victims need to take a stand.

“Many times, victimized women under the pressure of society often remain silent and don’t come forward. So, it is very difficult in such situations to support them,” Burang said. She expressed her desire to work in coordination with the APWWS on any issues related to women.

On behalf of the APWWS, Maling congratulated the newly inducted APSCW team and requested them to take up research work on gender-based violence and to involve in gender policy that will have a long-lasting impact on women.

She also highlighted the increasing cases received by the APWWS due to polygamy.

Maling said that the three-year tenure entrusted to the APSCW team by the state government carries great responsibility, and each day is very important to bring about visible changes.

She assured them of the full support of the APWWS whenever required.