National Fish Farmers’ Day celebrated

DIRANG, 10 Jul: The West Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) celebrated the National Fish Farmers’Day at the KVK campus here, highlighting the vital role of fish farmers in boosting the country’s blue economy.

The event witnessed the participation of progressive fish farmers, scientists and local stakeholders.

KVK agronomy specialist Pem Thinley highlighted the significance of the day, and applauded the contribution of fish farmers in ensuring nutritional security in the region.

Fisheries expert Satyendra Kumar addressed the gathering on the nutritional importance of fish in daily diet, and emphasized the need to adopt scientific fish farming techniques to enhance production sustainably.

As part of the celebration, essential fish farming inputs, such as fish fingerlings and fish feeds were distributed to the farmers to support their ongoing and upcoming fish culture activities.

The celebration concluded with an interactive session where farmers shared their experiences and success stories, inspiring others to take up fish farming as a profitable and sustainable venture.

In Papum Pare district, more than 26 farmers from Naharlagun, Doimukh, Leporiang, Kheel, Kanebung, Inderjuli, Laptap, Balapu and Sagalee participated in a programme organised by the KVK in Karsingsa to mark the National Fish Farmers’ Day.

KVK Head (i/c) Tadang Meena addressed the fish farmers and encouraged them to adopt improved varieties of fishes for better production and maximum economic gain.

The KVK conducted a training programme on ‘Composite fish culture’ and a farmers-scientistsinteraction, and distributed 7 quintals of lime to 13 fish farmers.

The fishery expert educated the farmers on application of lime to check the pH level of fish ponds, besides the mode of releasing fingerlings into the pond, and standard stocking density of fingerlingsin the pond.

In East Siang district, the KVK, in collaboration with Pasighat-based College of Agriculture (CoA),observed the National Fish Farmers’ Day at its conference hall in Pasighat on Thursday.

Explaining the objective of the celebration, KVK fisheries expert Dr Milind Katare said that the union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry has been observing the day since 1957 with a view to enable fish farmers to increase fish production in the country.

Referring to the theme ‘Healthy fish for a healthy nation’, Dr Kataria advised the farmers to select quality fingerlings and adopt scientific fish culture methods to ensure production of healthy fishes.

College of Horticulture & Forestry Professor Dr DK Pandey encouraged the farmers to adopt fish farming in a sustainable way. He informed that fresh fish contains nutrients such as protein, Vitamins B and D,omega fatty acids and minerals.

He also asked the KVK scientists to build up linkage with the state’s Fishery Department and supply certified fingerlings to local farmers to ensure quality fish production by the rural farmers.

Among others, CoA Dean Prof Sanjay Swami, KVK Head Dr Bijendra Siang, and Pasighat Circle Officer Yanki Jamoh spoke on fish pond management, encouraging fish farmers to adopt composite fish culture to enhance their income through fish farming.

About 40 progressive fish farmers of the district attended the programme.