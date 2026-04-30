KOLORIANG, 29 Apr: The district-level monitoring committee (DLMC), Kurung Kumey, directed the executing departments to maintain transparency, accountability, and to ensure timely execution of works for the benefit of the public.

Reviewing the progress of developmental activities in the district, the committee stressed the need for effective inter-departmental coordination to ensure successful implementation of government schemes and projects.

During the meeting, the departmental heads of offices made detailed presentations, highlighting the physical and financial achievements of their respective departments. Updates were shared on ongoing infrastructure projects, rural development programmes, education, health services, road connectivity, drinking water supply, agriculture, power, and welfare schemes.

The committee members discussed several challenges affecting the progress of projects, including difficult terrain, transportation constraints, shortage of manpower, and delays in execution.

In response, the meeting deliberated on remedial measures and directed departments concerned to expedite pending works, strengthen monitoring mechanisms, and resolve bottlenecks at the earliest.

All the departments and stakeholders committed to working in close coordination for speedy completion of projects and overall development of Kurung Kumey district.

The meeting was chaired by deputy commissioner Cheechung Chukhu. (DIPRO)