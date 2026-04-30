PASIGHAT, 29 Apr: The Drone & 3D Printing Innovation and Experience Hub was inaugurated at the College of Agriculture (CoA) here in East Siang district on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards promoting technology-driven agriculture in the region.

Attending the event, deputy commissioner Sonalika Jiwani highlighted the administrative importance of agriculture and its critical role in ensuring food security.

She described farms as “macro laboratories” where scientific soil assessment, mapping, and data-driven interventions can significantly improve productivity.

Stressing the importance of preparedness for monsoon in the state, she underlined the need for scientific planning and resilience in agriculture.

Calling for the empowerment of food producers, she urged the Dean and faculty members of the college to actively participate in the Command Area Development Programme, noting that Pasighat, Ledung under Ruksin, have been selected as the pilot location.

The DC also encouraged interested students to collaborate with the government in implementing such initiatives.

Superintendent of police Pankaj Lamba, in his address, said that agriculture can no longer rely solely on traditional methods. He appreciated the establishment of the hub as a centre of excellence in Pasighat, highlighting its role in capacity building and technological advancement in the sector.

Technical expert Vasant Bhatt from Trithi Robotics spoke about the “train the trainer” model, stating that trained individuals will further disseminate knowledge and skills, creating a multiplier effect.

Describing the CoA as a torchbearer of development, he said that the newly inaugurated hub will support better scheme formulation, technological adaptation, and the adoption of precision agriculture, ultimately leading to healthier food systems.

The programme also featured a drone demonstration at the field.

Among others, toppers of the CBSE examinations from East Siang district attended the programme. (DIPRO)