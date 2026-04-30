ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) expressed concern over the murder of Indian journalist V. Jaganmohan Reddy, who was hacked to death on Tuesday during a morning walk at Venkatagiri Kotain area in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.

The global media safety and rights body stated, citing local media reports that Jaganmohan (40) was targeted by a group of miscreants with lethal weapons and he died on the spot. The ABN Andhra Jyothy newspaper scribe was later sent to Palamaneru government hospital for an autopsy.

It stated that the Indian Journalists Union claimed Reddy was attacked just a few days after he reported on sandalwood smuggling in the locality. The national journo-body also demanded that authorities formulate a strict policy to safeguard the working journalists and the press freedom.

PEC president Blaise Lempen condemned the murder and urged the Andhra Pradesh government to thoroughly investigate the motive behind the killing.

“The authorities must nab the culprits and punish them under the law,” he said. He also stated that Reddy became the first media victim in India this year and 26 across the world.

PEC’s south and Southeast Asian representative Nava Thakuria said that Chittoor is the home district of AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, where Jaganmohan was murdered. The victim left behind his wife and two children.

India lost six journalists to assailants last year. The victims were Mukesh Chandrakar, Raghavendra Vajpayee, Sahadev Dey, Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, Naresh Kumar and Rajeev Pratap Singh, Thakuria said.