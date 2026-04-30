ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: Women and child development minister Dasanglu Pul on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction of the 2 MW Ampani Hydropower Project at Huiliang village in Anjaw district, and directed officials to ensure timely completion while maintaining quality standards.

The project was announced during the Cabinet Aapke Dwar programme held in Kibithoo in May last year.

Pul, who is also the local MLA, said the project’s steady progress reflects the government’s commitment to delivering development at people’s doorsteps.

“Once commissioned, the project is expected to significantly meet the power requirements of Hayuliang circle, strengthen local infrastructure, and improve the quality of life in the region,” she said.

The minister also thanked the landowners for their cooperation and support in facilitating the project.

Pul was accompanied by Hayuliang ADC Julity Mihu, Anjaw SP Anurag Dwivedi, Hydropower Development executive engineer H.Tagi, and Hayuliang-Goiliang ZPM Mantaw Bellai during the visit.