AOA welcomes decision to revive Arunachal State Games

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) on Thursday welcomed the state government’s decision to revive the Arunachal State Games on an annual basis, and decided to fix a permanent date for the event.

During a meeting held at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here, the AOA also decided to participate in the proposed 4th Northeast Games to be hosted by the Tripura Olympic Association in Agartala from 26 October to 2 November.

“A four-member committee has been formed to study and submit an action plan for Olympic Games-qualified state sports disciplines affiliated with theAOA,” it stated in a release.

The meeting unanimously approved the amendments to the AOA’s memorandum and rules and regulationssubmitted by three expert committee members.

In a major decision, the AOA de-affiliated 22 sports associations after repeated notifications due to their underperformance for the last many years, while an ad hoc committee will be constituted for the Arunachal Athletics Association.

The meeting approved the expenditure statements presented by the treasurer with regard to the 38th National Games, the 3rd Northeast Games, and the 4th Arunachal State Games.

The meeting emphasized the need for collaboration between the government and sports associations to achieve the objectives of the Olympic mission as announced by the chief minister.

“The AOA is committed to promoting sports development in Arunachal Pradesh and identifying talented athletes to represent the state at national and international levels,” said AOA general secretary Bamang Tago.