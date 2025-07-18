Fish markets inspected

BOMDILA, 17 Jul: West Kameng Food Safety Officer DrKesang Yeshi Tukshipa inspected various fish markets here on Thursday.

The inspection focused on detecting the presence of formalin in fish – a harmful chemical sometimes used to preserve freshness. Samples were carefully examined on-site, and awareness was also spread among vendors about the health risks associated with chemical contamination.

The initiative aimed to safeguard consumers and maintain strict vigilance on food safety standards in the district. (DIPRO)