State BJP celebrates 9 years of Pema Khandu govt

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated nine years of the Pema Khandu government at its head office here on Thursday.

The programme was attended by MLA Mutchu Mithi, BJP IT and e-governance chairman Nyamar Karbak, vice president Ashok Sangchou, general secretary Junty Singphoo, and MLA Alo Libang,along with the party’s state office bearers and newly appointed chairmen, vice chairmen and several former MLAs.

Addressing the gathering, Karbak presented a narrative on the political journey of Khandu since 2011, and said that “we, his colleagues, are proud to work under his inspiring leadership over the last nine years.”

Mithi in his address said that the strong leadership of Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein would be “remembered in golden letters in the history of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“Their combined efforts have brought unprecedented growth and progress to our state,” he said, and added that Arunachal has touched new heights in development. “The people’s unwavering trust in Khandu and Mein has marked this as a golden period of governance,” he said.

“Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has transformed from being viewed only as a strategic border zone during other parties’ regimes to becoming a land of peace and development in the BJP regime,” Mithi said. He also mentioned that sanctioning of the Frontier Highway is a significant step towards further development and securing the state’s international border.

Mithi further shared that the state budget has increased significantly – from Rs 9,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 39,000 crore today, reflecting the economic upliftment and infrastructural progress.

“Our chief minister continues to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people, supported strongly by the committed BJP karyakartas across the state,” Mithi said.

“The event reflected a shared sense of pride, unity, and dedication towards continuing Arunachal Pradesh’ journey of transformation and prosperity under the guidance of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, with the strong backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the faith of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the party stated in a press release.