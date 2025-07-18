ICR DA issues traffic advisory

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory, restricting “the movement of pedestrians and vehicles along the stretch of CC pavement road from Ganga market to Jullang with effect from 22 July till the restoration of the road.”

The administration issued the traffic advisory following a request from the PWD Capital Division-B executive engineer for closure of the road, stating that due to significant erosion of the road formation, the stretch of CC pavement road from Ganga market to Jullang is in a “hazardous condition,” posing a serious threat to vehicular/pedestrian movement.

The administration has directed the PWD CD-B EE to put up barriers and display notices/signboards at both the ends of the vulnerable road portion, and to initiate restoration of the road at the earliest. (DIPRO)