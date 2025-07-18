Sumbachu SHP verified for issuance of carbon credits

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: The 3 mw Sumbachu small-scale hydropower project (SHP) of the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) has been successfully verified for the second monitoring period by the Universal Carbon Registry (UCR), confirming the issuance of carbon credits for the financial year 2022-23. The project is based in Zemithang in Tawang district.

The development follows a formal notification received from the UCR and project partner Creduce Technologies Pvt Ltd, one of India’s largest renewable energy and carbon credit advisory firms. The project, which comprises two 1.5 mw Pelton turbine generators, has already earned 16,326 tonnes of carbon credits as of mid-2023, and aims to secure an additional 97,783 tonnes of carbon credits by 2028.

The foundation for this achievement was laid on 13 December, 2021, when the HPDCAPL signed a memorandum of understanding with Creduce Technologies Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This partnership marked the beginning of Arunachal Pradesh’ formal entry into the carbon credit ecosystem, with the HPDCAPL becoming the first renewable energy entity in the state to claim and monetize carbon credits.

HPDCAPL Chairman Toko Onuj said the corporation is working to become a leading contributor to India’s voluntary carbon market from the Northeast

“As the only commissioned project of the HPDCAPL, the 3 mw Sumbachu SHP plays a pivotal role in supporting the corporation’s operational and financial sustainability. Its verified status under the UCR framework further enhances its role in climate action and sustainable development,” said Onuj.

Earlier, initiatives were taken by the HPDCAPL regarding a sensitisation programme on carbon neutrality held on 25 March, 2025. The sensitisation programme was attended by key stakeholders such as the NABARD, the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, major banks, and Creduce Technologies.

The discussions focused on market potential, regulatory frameworks, and financial mechanisms for achieving India’s net-zero targets.