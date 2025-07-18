One arrested with heroin

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: A 26-year-old woman was on Thursday arrested in Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district for alleged involvement in drug peddling, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a rented house near Pai Gate and recovered contraband substances weighing 61 grams, suspected to be heroin, from her possession, they said.

The accused woman had been jailed for three months last year after being caught with 10 grams of heroin. She was out on bail at the time of her arrest, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway. (PTI)