APTUF announces phase-wise strike to push demands

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) has announced a phase-wise strike, starting with a peaceful dharna on 1 August, followed by a pen-down strike on 4 August, and mass casual leave-taking from 11 to 14 August.

The APTUF’s demands include conducting of DPC meeting for the post of MTS in the Forest Department, release of monthly wages of the workers of the Forest Corporation within seven days, and transferring the Likabali DFO and the head assistant from Likabali to interior places over their alleged misuse of power.

The APTUF has sought a response from the PCCF regarding the conduct of the DPC meeting within a week.

While informing about this, the APTUF in a letter to the principal chief conservator of forests, HoFF (EF&CC) claimed that the Likabali divisional forest office has neither maintained the seniority list properly nor conducted a DPC meeting in the last 10 years.

It alleged that the DFO engaged his relatives as labourers without approval from the higher authorities.

The federation further stated that complaints have been received from the workers of the Forest Corporation that they have not received monthly wages since April this year.

The APTUF has given the PCCF 12 days to fulfil its demands, failing which, it said, it would go ahead with the proposed strike.