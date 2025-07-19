NCC’s CATC underway at RGU

RONO HILLS, 18 Jul: The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC), which is part of the NCC group headquarters in Tezpur (Assam), is conducting a combined annual training camp (CATC) from 16 to 25 July at the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) campus here.

Camp commandant Col Samudra Vijay Sarma welcomed the cadets to the camp and instructed them to give their best effort, so that they benefit from the training being planned for them.

The aim of the camp is to instil the spirit of camaraderie and nationalism among the NCC cadets. Altogether 334 enthusiastic volunteer cadets from faraway districts of central and western Arunachal Pradesh are participating in the camp. One caretaker officer, five associate NCC officers, 14 Army instructors, and nine civil staffers are actively involved in imparting training to them.

The training regime includes activities such as physical training, drill, yoga, battle craft, firing and games.

The commanding officer encouraged the NCC cadets to be actively involved in all the activities planned for them. He instructed the cadets to display high standards of discipline, moral conduct and camaraderie. He also advised them to improve their verbal skills by practicing in the presence of others whenever they get free time, “as verbal skills are one of the most important traits of any leader.”

He thanked RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam and his staffer Dr A Yuvraj for offering the RGU campus with its facilities for conducting the event.