First-generation ASM Kirjom Dulom dies

DAPORIJO, 18 Jul: Kirjom Dulom, one of the first-generation anchal samiti members (ASM) of the state, passed away aged 85 years in Naharlagun on 15 July.

Dulom was born to late Dokir Dulom and late Yaa Dulom in 1940 in Ligu village in Upper Subansiri district. He is survived by four sons and five daughters, the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) informed in a release.

Dulom was also the first GB of Ligu village, and became a first-generation ASM in 1987 after the Daying Ering Committee recommended a three-tier panchayati raj system in Arunachal Pradesh. He was also one of the land donors for establishment of the Upper Subansiri headquarters in Daporijo, TCS HRD secretary Dosh Dasi informed.

Notably, the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, along with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had visited Dulom’s residence in Ligu village in 1986. Dulom gifted Rajiv Gandhi a mithun, which was later transported to New Delhi. Dulom had also stayed with Rajiv Gandhi at the PM’s residence for five days.

His last rites were performed on 17 July.

Former APPSC chairman Dr Tacho Ligu and RWD Chief Engineer Taanu Tamin also attended the funeral.

The Tamin Welfare Society, led by its president Taanu Tamin, expressed profound grief over the demise of Dulom following prolonged illness.

The society conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.