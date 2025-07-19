Ex-servicemen rally organized

KHONSA, 18 Jul: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles organized an ex-servicemen rally for veterans of the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army hailing from Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, here in Tirap district on Friday.

The event, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from ex-servicemen and their families, featured free medical check-ups, vibrant cultural performances, and a dedicated grievance redressal session. Several issues were resolved on the spot, while others were noted for necessary follow-up action.

The efforts of the Khonsa Battalion were widely appreciated by all attendees, who lauded the initiative for its warmth, inclusivity, and strong focus on veterans’ welfare.

The event was attended by veer nari Chasan Dada, widow of martyr Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (posthumous), along with numerous ex-servicemen and community members. (DIPRO)