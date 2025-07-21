IED found in Namsai, defused

Staff Reporter

NAMSAI, 20 Jul: A major incident was averted by security forces and the state police by defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) found along the Nongtaw-Chesing Wingkho road in Namsai district on Sunday.

The IED was found near a culvert in the Nongtaw village area in Piyong circle on Saturday.

It was defused in a joint operation carried out by the Assam Rifles, CRPF, the Namsai police, and a bomb disposal team from the 2 Mountain Division, assisted by sniffer dogs and special equipment on Sunday.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police informed that possible harm has been averted. It appeared that the IED had been planted to target security forces’ movements, the police said.

It is reported that the security forces deployed in the area have received intelligence inputs that multiple hit squads of the ULFA (Independent) have snuck into the region to carry out acts of terror and subversive activities in the run-up to the Independence Day celebration.

On Thursday, the Assam Rifles had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Namdapha National Park in Changlang district.