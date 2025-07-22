Arunachal’s Tara to represent India at Asian Pencak Silat C’ship

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: Jeevan Tara, a talented martial artist from Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected to represent India at the 9th Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2025, scheduled to be held in Ha Tinh province in Vietnam from 23 to 31 July.

Tara will be competing in the men’s individual fight (tanding) in the below 45 kg category, Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association (APPSA) general secretary P Nobin Jomoh informed.

He will join the Indian contingent on Tuesday.

“Tara’s selection is a matter of great pride for the state and it reflects the growing presence of martial arts talents in the region,” Jomoh said.

The association extended its best wishes to Tara for the upcoming event.