Villagers resent govt’s inaction on anti-river erosion measures

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 22 Jul: The flood-affected people of Namsing and Mer villages in East Siang district have expressed strong resentment over the government’s alleged inaction in taking effective anti-river erosion measures.

According to Mebo-II ZPM Gumin Tayeng, over 50 hectares of fertile cropland in both the villages have been eroded by the Siang river since last year. The river has eroded around 20 hectares of cropland in Namsing and 30 hectares in Mer village.

“The farmers are helplessly watching the unabated erosion posed by the mighty Siang as no effective anti-erosion measure has been initiated from the government’s end,” Tayeng said.

As per reports, erosion caused by the Siang river is taking a critical turn in the lower Mebo (Monggu Banggo) area in Mer village. Moreover, surging water from the river entered crop fields and damaged standing crops and horticulture gardens in the area.

Sources at the Pasighat Water Resource Division informed that an anti-erosion scheme worth Rs 228 crore for protection of the lower Mebo area has been submitted to the central government’s Jal Shakti Ministry, which is awaiting sanction.

On Sunday, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, accompanied by East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, Mebo ADC Nancy Yirang and a host of officials visited the two affected villages and assessed the extent of flood-induced erosion and damage to agricultural lands.

The team also visited the primary schools in Mer, Gadum-I and Gadum-II villages and met local villagers, besides members of the School Management Committees. The MLA and the officials heard from the local villagers about infrastructure problems and shortage of teachers.

The MLA assured the villagers that all concerns and problems raised by them would be taken up with the relevant authorities for timely and effective intervention.

Among others, former Mebo MLAs Lombo Tayeng and Ralom Borang, DDSE Odhuk Tabing, and District Medical Officer Dr Komling Perme accompanied the MLA and the DC during their visit to the lower Mebo area.