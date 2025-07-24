Tawang DA appeals to people to minimize SUP use

TAWANG, 23 Jul: The Tawang district administration (DA) has appealed to the people of the district to minimize the use of single-use plastic (SUP) carry bags for the sake of the future generations.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of launch of a four-day awareness programme on solid-waste management and ban on SUP carry bags here on Wednesday, Town Magistrate Sangey Norbu stressed the importance of behavioral change in protecting the environment.

He called upon the businessmen, especially those from outside the region, to treat Tawang as their second home and act in its best interest.

Highlighting the ongoing celebration of the 90th Birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, he described 2025 as the “Year of Compassion,” urging citizens to align their actions with compassionate and environmentally conscious behavior.

Norbu informed the participants about the penalties to be imposed on shop owners, who fail to segregate waste properly. He underlined the dignity of sanitation workers and called for respectful and responsible waste disposal by the community.

Yangkey Lhamo, an active member of Women Welfare Association (WWA), Tawang, shared insights into their long-standing efforts in plastic segregation and waste management.

Drawing inspiration from the children of Jhamtse Gatsal School, Lungla, she praised the innovative ways in which the students reuse plastic waste. Lhamu encouraged the market community to hand-over properly segregated plastic waste to the WWA. She acknowledged the contributions of Shyo Village, Mandrelling, and Changbu residents for their cooperation and support.

Earlier, executive engineer Phurpa Lamu emphasized the importance of the 3Rs – Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle and encouraged stakeholders to manage their waste responsibly.

The awareness campaign organized by the department of urban development (UD), Tawang, in collaboration with the district administration, WWA, Market Welfare Committee and Clean Tawang Task Force, aims to spread awareness across all four major markets and the Tawang Monastery, with the campaign culminating on 25 July. (DIPRO)