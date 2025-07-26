Fair price dealers’ assn reiterates demands

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Fair Price Dealers’ Welfare Association has reiterated its demand to enhance the margin money from the current Rs 180 per quintal to Rs 250.

The association in a representation to the food and civil supplies minister on Thursday stated that the margin money being provided is meagre and does not suffice to cover the operational cost.

The association appealed to the minister to release the state’s matching share of 25% immediately, along with the margin money on a monthly basis. It stated that the margin money has not been released since October 2024.

It also appealed to the minister to enhance rice allotment to 15 kgs per person from the present 5 kgs, and

consider an additional 1 kg per quintal quota for handling losses. The association stated that significant losses are incurred during transportation, loading, and unloading.

Furthermore, the association appealed to the minister to provide Rs 50,000 per month as honorarium to FPS dealers.

“We the FPS owners have been dealing with distribution of rice items every month without any benefit for many years, and doing hard work in providing free services to the beneficiaries as social workers,” the representation read.

The association had in June this year submitted a representation to the minister, demanding the same things.