Gram sabha conducted for KHEP

GANGTE, 25 Jul: A gram sabha was conducted as part of the requirements under the Forest Rights Act(FRA), 2006, concerning the proposed Kamala Hydro Electric Project (KHEP), here in Kurung Kumey district on Thursday.

The main objective of the sabha was to seek the no objection certificate from the local people of the affected areas, as mandated under the FRA, 2006, prior to the commencement of the project.

During the meeting, the project team explained the rights of tribal communities in accordance with the FRA, 2006.

The administrative officials clarified the procedural safeguards and assured that the interests of the local communities would be duly protected. The local administrators emphasized that all further stages of the project will be undertaken with the consent and active involvement of the local population, as envisaged under the FRA, 2006.

The GPCs concerned were also instructed to submit the list of Forest Right Committees to the local administrator within five days after conducting gram sabhas in their respective areas as per the FRA, 2006 Rules and Guidelines.

Earlier, project general manager Rajiv Hembrom Kumar explained the importance of the KHEP in terms of development and energy generation, while also acknowledging the need for the participation and consent of the local communities.

“The sabha was attended by a large gathering,comprising the general public of the project-affected areas of Palin, Chambang, Tarak Lengdi, and Gangte circles, along with elected representatives, administrative officials, and technical experts,” stated an official release.