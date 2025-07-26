NCC CATC concludes at RGU

RONO HILLS, 25 Jul: The combined annual training camp (CATC) for NCC cadets, conducted by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC), ended at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Friday.

Apart from normal camp activities, special sessions were conducted to promote digital awareness and civic responsibility among the NCC cadets.

The camp activities, which started on 16 July, included cultural programmes, firing, drill and guard of honour competitions, obstacle courses, field craft and battle craft exercises, yoga sessions, outdoor games, and special classes conducted by PI staff and ANOs/CTOs.

To promote digital awareness and civic responsibility, sessions on MyBharat portal, MyGov.in, and the NDMA’s Sachet app were held. These encouraged the cadets to engage with government initiatives, understand policies, and contribute to nation-building through digital platforms.

Furthermore, the Sachet programme trained them in disaster preparedness and community safety.

A cyber security class by police officers, along with motivational talks from dignitaries, inspired the cadets to adopt safe digital practices and a spirit of public service.

Additional classes on disaster management, first aid, social service, and community development further shaped their sense of responsibility. Exposure to the military lifestyle during the camp reinforced punctuality, discipline, and national pride.

The final day featured motivational talks and a prize distribution ceremony, recognizing cadets who excelled during the camp.

During the closing ceremony, camp commandant Col Samudra Vijay Sarma advised the cadets to study hard, set clear goals, and work towards becoming successful citizens.

The programme was supported by 14 PI staff, nine civil staffers, one caretaker officer, and six ANOs/CTOs from participating institutions, who provided expert guidance and supervision.

A total of 334 cadets from central and western districts of Arunachal Pradesh participated in the camp.