Arunachal wins best adventure tourism destination award

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh was conferred the ‘Best Adventure Tourism Destination Award’ at the India International Travel Mart (IITM)-2025 in Bengaluru, in recognition of the state’s unparalleled natural beauty and its emergence as a premier destination for sustainable and culturally immersive adventure tourism.

The award was presented in the presence of key industry stakeholders and participants from Arunachal, highlighting the state’s growing influence on the national tourism stage.

This accolade is a testament to the dedication of local communities, tourism professionals, and policymakers in positioning Arunachal as India’s frontier for authentic adventure experiences.