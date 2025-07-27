Free mock interview held

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: Around 40 candidates participated in a free mock interview programme for APPSCCE 2024/25 mains qualified candidates conducted at a city hotel here by Yuva Drishti on Saturday.

The candidates were rigorously tested through simulated interviews, designed to mirror the real APPSCCE-style panel experience. Detailed and personalized feedback was provided to each candidate, helping them refine their approach and boost their confidence ahead of the final personality test.

Yuva Drishti is a voluntary initiative, launched in 2024 in Seppa (E/Kameng) by a group of committed APCS officers – Nikrun Bui, James Dado, Yomgam Marde, and David Koyu. The platform aims to mentor, guide, and inspire youths towards a career in public service that is rooted in integrity, accountability, and societal commitment.

Earlier, Yuva Drishti had organized a prelims test series and a comprehensive mains orientation programme, both of which were well-received by aspirants across the state. Another key focus area of the initiative is career counselling, regularly conducted at schools and colleges to guide and motivate young minds.

Addressing the candidates, Yuva Drishti chairman Nikrun Bui stressed the importance of cultivating officers with strong moral character, “who are not only efficient in administration but also serve as intellectual and ethical pillars of society.”

“What makes Yuva Drishti remarkable is that every initiative is conducted free of cost. The team’s voluntary and self-driven approach is fuelled purely by a desire to bring about positive change and create a generation of officers who serve with both heart and mind,” said in a release.