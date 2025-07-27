Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorated across Arunachal

Guv pays tribute to martyrs

NAMSAI, 26 Jul: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), in collaboration with the Assam Rifles and the Namsai district administration, commemorated the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas here on Saturday.

The event honoured the extraordinary valour and sacrifice of India’s armed forces during the Kargil conflict.

The ceremony was attended by Governor KT Parnaik, besides Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Kargil War veterans, Naik Digendra Singh, and Naik Prahlad Singh, “whose presence brought a profound sense of pride and reverence to the proceedings,” the university informed in a release.

Addressing the gathering, the governor paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs, highlighting the heroic actions of Indian soldiers who reclaimed the nation’s territory under extremely challenging conditions at high altitudes. He lauded their indomitable spirit and extraordinary bravery.

Mein in his address praised the efforts of the martyrs and soldiers in the Kargil War.

AUS Chairman Dr Ashwani Lochan said that “this commemorative event serves as a humble tribute to the selfless service and courage of India’s armed forces.”

Kargil War veterans shared poignant reflections and firsthand accounts of their combat experiences, offering students and guests valuable insights into the realities of war.

In addition to the commemorative celebrations, the governor inaugurated the third phase of the Krishna Kumari Tribal Girls’ Hostel and distributed laptops to AUS students. He commended the university’s ongoing efforts to reduce the digital divide and promote skill development, noting that the AUS continues to foster innovative and inclusive education for holistic student growth.

He also interacted with the students and staff, and commended the AUS for its outstanding strides in educational advancement and infrastructure development.

Parnaik praised the university’s academic and residential infrastructure facilities, stating that the AUS has emerged as one of the leading self-financed institutions in the state and continues to play a pivotal role in transforming the educational landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.

State BJP celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

The state BJP celebrated the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at its headquarters in Itanagar on Saturday, honouring the unparalleled valour and supreme sacrifice of India’s brave soldiers during the Kargil War of 1999.

Addressing the gathering, state BJP general secretary Tadar Niglar paid tributes to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during the Kargil War.

Retired major general Jarken Gamlin in his address said that “soldiers never die.” Gamlin, who served for about 47 years outside the state, said that the unwavering patriotism and deep sense of national pride displayed by the people of Arunachal Pradesh “is truly exceptional – a sentiment so profound that it is rarely witnessed elsewhere in the country.”

Reflecting on his experiences in the armed force, he said that the Indian armed forces are deeply professional and held in the highest regard across the world. “Our brave soldiers have not only fought wars and liberated nations, but have also safeguarded our motherland from within – tackling insurgencies and terrorism with unmatched courage,” he said.

While sharing insights into the Indian armed forces, Gamlin reflected on the immense challenges faced by the soldiers and the deep well of motivation it takes to willingly lay down one’s life for the nation.

He expressed heartfelt admiration for the soldiers’ unmatched bravery, and underscored the unbreakable bond of loyalty that unites them in the service to the motherland. He provided an in-depth analysis, thoughtfully comparing the strategic and emotional dimensions of the Kargil War and Operation Sindoor.

The programme also saw inspiring addresses from state BJP secretary Pankhu Wangsu and secretaries Ritemso Manyu and Joram Tat, who shared their reflections on the occasion and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

Former state BJP president Tai Tagak, state BJP vice presidents Ashok Sangchuju, Tarh Soping, Higam Loyi Ango and Taying Sukantala, general secretary Tadar Niglar, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, MLAs, state office bearers, chairmen and vice chairmen, morcha heads, and party karyakartas attended the programme.

Our correspondent adds: Students and teachers of Modern School, along with Army officers and jawans commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas during a programme organised by the 4/9 Gorkha Regiment (GR) at RR Hill in Bomdila in West Kameng district on Saturday.

On the occasion, 2nd-in-command of the regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Gopal Singh, highlighted the significance of the day and interacted with the students. He also informed them about the opportunities to join the Indian Army through the Combined Defence Services and the National Defence Academy, explaining the pathways to becoming an officer.

Earlier, during a wreath-laying ceremony, Army officers, personnel of all ranks, teachers, and students paid homage to the heroes of Kargil War, as well as to the martyrs of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, including Subedar Pritam Singh and fellow soldiers who sacrificed their lives while fighting the Chinese Army in Bomdila.

The celebration featured patriotic songs performed by students, Sam Rax, a teacher, and the Army band in honour of the Kargil War victory. Later, an essay competition was held for students, who were subsequently awarded certificates and prizes.