Mentor secy inspects project sites in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 26 Jul: Mentor secretary for Upper Subansiri district, Nyali Ete, along with Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo inspected the project sites of school infrastructure and the material recovery facility here, the solid waste management plant in Riddi, and the proposed material recovery facility in Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday.

During the inspection, the mentor secretary interacted with the authorities of the Government Higher Secondary School in Lida and the Government Higher Secondary School in Dumporijo, and took stock of the ground reality being faced by the faculty members and the students.

The mentor secretary stressed that quality education and quality works should be ensured in the education sector in the larger interest of the young generation.

Ete, who is also the urban affairs secretary, participated in a tree plantation and cleanliness drive in the premises of Tadak Dulom District Hospital here.

The plantation and cleanliness drive was organized by the Sunyi Welfare Society in support of the clean & green mission initiative of the district administration. (DIPRO)