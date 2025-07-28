Oken Tayeng is new legislature leader of PPA

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has selected Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng as the legislature leader of the party in the state Assembly. Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering will be the deputy legislature leader of the party, while Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen will be the chief whip of the party. The PPA is the lone regional party of the state.

This decision was taken following a PPA legislature meeting held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of party chief and Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek. Talking to this daily, Vivek said these selections would help strengthen the party.

“In the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held to strengthen the party in the state and also to appoint various vacant posts of party functionaries at various levels,” he said. PPA has six MLAs in the present Assembly.

During the 2024 election, Vivek and Oken Tayeng were elected on PPA tickets. However, last month, four MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP) shifted their allegiance to the PPA. The MLAs who joined the PPA are Namgey Tsering, Pesi Jilen, Tapi Darang, and Oni Panyang. All four are first-time MLAs.