Villagers oppose min’s visit to SUMP survey site

Students reject MoU signing for PFR

RIGA, 27 Jul: The villagers here in Siang district opposed the visit of local MLA and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing to the proposed survey site for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) here.

The minister, along with the deputy commissioner and seniors tried to visit the site on Sunday, but was stopped by a section of the villagers.

The villagers, under the banner of the Siang District Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SDIFF), protested when the minister’s entourage was on its way to the site.

The protesting villagers are firmly opposed to the ongoing survey related to the proposed mega dam project, citing longstanding concerns over the impact on their land, river, and traditional way of life. They have accused the government of disregarding their repeated objections and pushing development projects without proper consultation.

“This is not the first time we are saying no to the dam. We want to protect our land, our river, and our way of life,” said a protestor from the SDIFF.

Further, they alleged that the minister only wanted to visit and interact with the villagers who signed an MoU with the government in support of the SUMP, displaying the partial attitude of the state government.

Meanwhile, the All Riew Students’ Union (ARSU) has rejected the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) by Riew villagers for preparing the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), saying the process lacked transparency.

As per information gathered, the union stated in a press release that 98 households have signed the MoU.

“However, it has come to our knowledge through thorough inquiry and interaction with residents of Riew village that the figures and the process behind signing of the MoU are misleading and lack transparency,” the union said.

It claimed that many of the so-called signatories were not even legitimate heads of households and signed more than once for the same household or have done so without the knowledge or consent of the rest of the family.

“It appears that the signing exercise was carried out under the influence and manipulation of politically motivated individuals from the village, whose actions have created confusion and division within the community,” it said.

The union stated that any decision with far-reaching implications, such as is the case with the SUMP, must be undertaken with transparency, fairness, and inclusive dialogue.

“The people of Riew village have the right to participate meaningfully in matters that affect their lives, land, and future. It is essential that their voices are heard, and their consent is genuinely obtained through informed and democratic consultation, not through shortcuts that benefit only a few,” it said.

The union urged all stakeholders, including the government and project authorities, to acknowledge the concerns of the community and to review the process by which the MoU was signed.

“We stand firmly against any form of manipulation that disregards the will and rights of the people,” the union said.

It condemned the individuals who orchestrated the collection of these signatures for their personal or political gain at the expense of the broader community’s rights and future.

“It is crucial to address these issues now, before irreversible decisions are made,” the release added.