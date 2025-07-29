Nyishi and Mising communities agree to strengthen ties

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the Mising Bane Kebang (MBK) have agreed to strengthen and promote their age-old relationships and foster peaceful coexistence and brotherhood between the two communities.

The resolution was adopted during a consultative meeting at the NES’ Research and Heritage Centre in Richi Jullang here on Monday, the NES and the MBK said in a joint press statement.

Both the organizations condemned in the strongest terms the murder of two youths of the Mising community in Arunachal Pradesh recently, and decided to impress upon the authorities concerned to try the cases in a fast-track court to deliver prompt justice to the victims’ families.

A general secretary-level committee, comprising NES’ general secretary Heri Maring, its assistant general secretary, information and publicity secretary, and the MBK’s general secretaries Indra Kumar Chungrang and Johan Doley was constituted to draw a roadmap to strengthen the longstanding relationships.

The committee will submit the roadmap report to the NES and MBK presidents within a month.

The meeting was attended by, among others, NES (east) vice president Khya Safar Pao, its west vice president Bar Takum, MBK president Paramanand Chayengia, its general secretaries Indra Kr Chungkrang, Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) president Tanon Tatak, its chief adviser Bodong Yirang, secretary (admin) Dr Tahan Mize, ANYA president Jamru Ruja, its general secretary Tai Rajan, ANSU general secretary Mai Aram Camdir, ABK Youth Wing president Oki Dai, AdiSU president Jirbo Jamoh, ABK Youth Wing VP (protocol) Nang Gao and the AdiSU’s Papum Pare unit president Tanai Paleng, TMPK president Tilok Doley, its general secretary Sun Do:nyi Panging, MMK generals secretary Dilip Pegu, Takam Mising Mime Kebang president Indira Chintey, and its general secretary Sarmila Payeng Pegu.