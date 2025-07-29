Villagers stage dharna against NHPC’s move to commission three units of SLHEP

[ Bengia Ajum ]

DURPAI, 28 Jul: The people of Gengi, Siberite, Tango, Ditten, Ossumpuri, and Durpai villages in Lower Siang district staged a dharna on Monday in protest against the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd’s (NHPC) move to seek clearance from the National Dam Safety Authority to start the process of commissioning three units (250 mw each) of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) in Gerakamukh.

The villagers stated that until the issues concerning land acquisition and payment of fair and adequate compensation under the state’s Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2008 are resolved, the clearance should not be given to the NHPC. They also alleged that there has been a violation of the MoA signed between the Government of Arunachal and the NHPC.

The villagers claimed that the upstream area, measuring 1,225 hectares, submerged in the present Lower Siang district but the NHPC did not account for the payment of compensation for all other left-out non-timber forest produce, medicinal plants, agriculture, horticulture, herbs, fruit trees, etc.

Further, they alleged that 2,041 ha falling under the jurisdiction of Lower Siang district have been appropriated by the NHPC without acquiring the land as per law, in violation of the agreement dated 05.09.2001 and the memorandum of agreement (MoA) dated 27/01/2010 signed between the NHPC and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

They have also raised issues alleging that the NHPC is ignoring the interests of the affected people of Arunachal, and have sought the intervention of the Government of Arunachal.

“We, the affected landowners, pray that the National Dam Safety Authority may be advised not to give the necessary clearance till the acquisition of land measuring 2,041 ha is settled as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and the R&R Policy, 2008,” they added.