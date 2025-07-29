Popular Mising singer Gojen Noroh passes away, laid to rest

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: One of the most popular singers of the Mising community, Gojen Noroh, who died on Saturday, was laid to rest on Monday at his native village, Shantipur, in Assam.

Seventy-year-old Noroh was a hugely popular singer among the Tani community, particularly among the Adi and Mising communities. Born in 1955 in Santipur in Sadiya subdivision of Assam, Noroh was the son of Nondeshwar Noroh, who worked in the Agriculture Department.

He studied up to Class 10 at the Government Higher Secondary School, Namsai, but discontinued his studies. He found his true calling in music. However, it was not until he met his close friend Oyem Dai that his music journey took off. Both of them studied together, and Dai invited him to Pasighat. He started performing in various places in the Adi inhabited areas and soon became very popular.

His magical journey started in the ’90s, and his song ‘Donyi Gogling’ became hugely popular among the Adi and Mising communities. Under the banner of Kongku Rayo cassette series, Noroh released several songs, including ‘Agi Agie Goksa Sikai’, which was a big hit at that time.

Later, in 2004-2005, he continued his musical journey with the release of ‘Yoyi Bone’ album, which featured tracks like ‘Ngonyik Aya Bosinam’ and ‘Dising Eying’.

Despite hardships like financial limitations, health issues, and family responsibilities, Noroh remained a humble torchbearer of culture and became a binding force to unite the Tani community through music.

Not only the Adi and Mising communities, Noroh’s song was popular among the Nyishi tribe too. Nyishi Art & Culture Welfare Society (NACWS) chairman Bengia Tabb described him as a cultural ambassador. “Through his music, he beautifully connected the Mising community of Assam with the broader Abotani race residing in Arunachal Pradesh and elsewhere, weaving threads of understanding, pride, and shared identity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations and foster unity across communities,” said Tabb.

Further, he said that Noroh’s songs were not just music; they were bridges of emotion, culture, and unity.

Popular folk singer Delong Padung said that Noroh’s guidance, encouragement, and stories became a source of inspiration for him and many other emerging artistes.

“He didn’t chase fame; instead, he let his voice travel where it mattered most, to the hearts of the people. His departure leaves a deep void in the cultural soul of Arunachal Pradesh. Yet his voice will continue to echo in homes, in festivals, in memories, and in every heart that beats to the rhythm of Adi and Mising traditions,” said Padung.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram also mourned his demise. “I am deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Gojen Noroh, the immensely talented and beloved Adi-Mising singer. His soulful voice and powerful performances not only enriched the cultural tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people of Adi-Mising communities,” said Siram.