TR memorial badminton tournament held

LIKABALI, 28 Jul: The 3rd Tajum Riba Memorial Badminton Tournament, with the theme ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, was organized by the Likabali Badminton Club from 25-27 July at Karmi Taipodia LSBDA indoor badminton stadium here in Lower Siang district.

The finals featured high-octane matches and stellar performances, captivating the audience with every shuttlecock volley. A total of eight events wereconducted in the tournament. In the Under-9 boys’ single event, Linson Basar defeated Deni Karlo, while in the U-13 boys’ single Gemo Nake defeated Niken Poyom.

The other results: U-13 boys’ double: Senmar Riba/Moji Riba defeated Lige Bomjen/Limi Dini; U-17 boys’ single: Chipe Riram defeated Pebom Gamlin; U-17 boys’ double: Yumnga Nada/Chipe Riram defeated Marjom Ngulom/Lige Dini; men’s double (open): Don Basumatari/Pankaraj Deori defeated Nova Dehingia/Manob Kutum; mixed doubles (45+): Tomi Nyodu/Mime Nyodu defeated Nikom Riba/Epi Basar; mens’ double (35+): Ripe Taipoda/Karken Basar defeated Tumpak Ete/Nyadar Dini.

The tournament has been sponsored by Yajum Game Riba and sons consecutively for three years since 2022.

Entrepreneur Doi Tarak and district BJP general secretary Jarchok Buchi attended the inaugural ceremony, and commended the efforts to promote the growth of badminton in the district. They also applauded the establishment of the Likabali Badminton Academy, which provides coaching to young players of the district.

Mita Ao Welfare Society president Yumpe Taipodia, and APWWS Lower Siang general secretary Mime Taipodia Riba attended the closing ceremony on 27 July and distributed the prizes to the winners.