CO urges farmers to embrace horticulture

JEMEITHANG, 28 Jul: Jemeithang Circle Officer Deewan Mara encouraged the local farming community to embrace horticulture as a viable and long-term income source, particularly by cultivating climate-suitable fruit plants.

Addressing a ‘Horticulture awareness-cum-input distribution programme’ organised here in Tawang district on Monday, the CO also promoted the idea of group farming to ensure collective growth and shared success among farmers.

The programme, part of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture – a centrally-sponsored scheme – aimed to equip farmers with knowledge, tools, and resources to adopt sustainable horticultural practices.

Zemeithang-Dudunghar ZPM Lek Norbu in his address highlighted the need for diversifying livelihood options, and encouraged farmers to explore horticulture as a sustainable alternative to traditional agricultural practices to strengthen economic resilience in remote areas.

District Horticulture Officer Safior Rahmanelaborated the principles and benefits of organic farming. He provided live demonstration on the use of organic inputs, such as liquid manures, pesticides, fungicides, bactericides, virucides, and granular fertilizers, and stressed their environmental, health, and economic advantages.

Earlier, SDHO Koncho Gyatso outlined the objectives of various horticulture schemes, including the Vibrant Villages Programme, and emphasized the department’s commitment to empowering farmers through technical knowledge and input support.

A key highlight of the programme was distribution of horticulture input kits, containing vegetable seeds, organic fertilizers, pesticides, sprayers, and more. The kits were handed over to the farmers by the CO and the ZPM.

The event also witnessed the participation of GBs, PRI members, ITBP personnel, horticulture officials, and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)