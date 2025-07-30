Dadam queen Phaliam Wangcha passes away

DADAM, 29 Jul: Phaliam Wangcha, who was revered as the queen (wangcha) of Dadam village, peacefully passed away on 28 July at around 1:10 pm in Dadam village in Tirap district.

She was 114 years old and was wife of the late Ranwang Lowang,

She was known as one of the true custodians of the Nocte culture and traditions. She is survived by her son Wanggo Lowang and two daughters.

A respected elder of the Nocte community, Wangcha was among the few who bore witness to the challenges faced during the headhunting era. Her passing marks a profound loss, as she was a living repository of the region’s rich history and cultural heritage.

While paying homage to the departed soul, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh said that Wangcha embodied grace, strength, and tradition as a true guardian of the Nocte culture. “Her passing marks the end of an era and is an irreparable loss to the Nocte community, especially to Dadam village. Her motherly guidance and unwavering dedication to preserving our cultural heritage leave behind an everlasting legacy,” the MLA said. (DIPRO)