Suspension of postal transactions

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Postal transactions across all post offices in Arunachal Pradesh will be suspended from 1 to 4 August, informed the Arunachal Pradesh Postal Services Division in a release on Tuesday.

“This suspension is due to scheduled downtime associated with the nationwide rollout of India Post’s IT 2.0 platform, aimed at modernizing and enhancing postal services,” the release said.

The postal department said that during this period, data migration, system integration, and essential checks will be carried out to ensure a smooth transition to the upgraded system.