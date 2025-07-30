DC advises public to remain prepared for earthquakes

TAWANG, 29 Jul: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo emphasized the importance of disaster preparedness, given that Arunachal Pradesh lies in the highly seismically active Zone V.

“There is no warning system for earthquakes. They strike suddenly and can cause immense destruction. However, preparedness can significantly reduce the extent of damage and loss of life,” the DC said during a mock exercise on earthquake preparedness here on Tuesday.

Angmo urged the public to attentively observe the mock drill and internalize the safety protocols demonstrated during the exercise.

The event held near the walk-through market, was organized jointly by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire & Emergency Services Itanagar, under the aegis of the Department of Disaster Management.

Echoing the DC, Tawang SP Dr DW Thongon encouraged all those who were present on the occasion to memorize the emergency response techniques and safety measures demonstrated during the exercise.

“Learning these techniques today could help save lives tomorrow,” the SP said.

SDRF & Fire Services SP John Pada shared insights into the role of the SDRF during emergencies, and stressed the importance of community response in the initial moments of a disaster.

“While trained forces like SDRF are vital, the first and most critical response often comes from the people themselves. This is why awareness and preparedness at the grassroots level is essential,” the SP said.

District Disaster Management Officer Genden Tsomu said that a comprehensive safety audit will be conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority in the district soon.

SDRF personnel demonstrated mock exercise on key rescue operations, evacuation drills, and fire safety techniques, while the Fire & Emergency Services demonstrated the proper use of fire extinguishers and emergency response methods.

In a gesture to boost local safety infrastructure, the Fire & Emergency Services, Itanagar, distributed one fire extinguisher each to three market welfare committees to enhance fire preparedness in the market areas.

Heads of offices, market welfare committee members, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, SSB jawans, students, and the general public witnessed the event. (DIPRO)