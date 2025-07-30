Anjaw, Pakke-Kessang top national rankings in PMMVY enrolment

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed remarkable improvement in the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) enrolment drive, with two of its districts – Anjaw and Pakke-Kessang – securing the top two positions nationally in terms of percentage progress.

As per the latest data released on 25 July, Anjaw district reported an astounding 354% achievement against its indicative target, ranking first in the country.

Pakke-Kessang followed closely with 313% progress, earning the second position nationwide.

The overall state performance also showed upward momentum, with Arunachal Pradesh climbing to 6th from the bottom among all states and union territories in the PMMVY enrolment rankings.

Several other districts have also made considerable gains, with Lower Siang (114%), Lower Dibang Valley (147%), and East Siang (61%) exceeding their enrollment targets.

Despite this progress, challenges remain in many districts, such as Shi-Yomi, Lower Subansiri, and Leparada, which reported less than 10% progress. Officials have indicated that efforts are

underway to accelerate registration and outreach in these lagging areas.

Implemented under the National Food Security Act, 2013, the PMMVY provides cash incentives to pregnant and lactating women for the birth of the first living child. The scheme aims to improve maternal and child health outcomes, promote positive behaviour change towards the girl child, and provide partial wage compensation for women during and after pregnancy.

Women from economically and socially disadvantaged groups – such as SC/ST communities, persons with disabilities, BPL cardholders, MGNREGA workers, and PMJAY beneficiaries – are eligible under the scheme. However, women in regular employment with the government or PSUs receiving similar benefits are excluded.

With renewed focus on local implementation and community awareness, state authorities are optimistic about sustaining the momentum and expanding coverage across all 28 districts.