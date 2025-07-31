Govt moves resolution in LS for extending President’s Rule in Manipur

NEW DELHI, 30 Jul: The government on Wednesday moved a resolution in Lok Sabha seeking approval for extension of President’s Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond 13 August.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai moved the statutory resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for discussion in Lok Sabha.

Speaker Om Birla said President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on 13 February and the House had approved it on 2 April.

The approval of the President’s Rule by Parliament is valid for six months.

“If the President’s Rule has to be extended by another six months, the statutory resolution has to be approved by both the Houses of Parliament,” Birla said.

Initiating the debate, Congress MP Anto Antony termed the crisis in Manipur a “manmade disaster” and alleged it has been caused by failure and inefficiency of the government.

“Manipur, called as a jewel, has been reduced to ashes, the state known for its green hills and harmony now bleeds red. The sounds of nature have been replaced with cries of mothers who do not want their children killed and with the screams of women stripped of their dignity and with the silence of the Prime Minister.

“The Manipur government instead of protecting its people has worsened the situation by imposing internet shutdowns, curfews and brutal police actions. The government has allowed the situation to spiral into uncontrolled violence and chaos,” he said. (PTI)