All building permits in Arunachal to be issued online only: Raja

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: Urban affairs minister Balo Raja announced that all building construction permits in Arunachal Pradesh, henceforth, will be issued through online only.

The minister made the announcement after launching an online building permission system (OBPS) here on Wednesday.

The OBPS has been developed exclusively for issuing construction permits, aimed at streamlining the process of obtaining building permits across the state, and providing a hassle-free experience to its citizens, he said.

“The OBPS is designed to enhance efficiency, transparency, accessibility, and ease the process of obtaining building construction permits,” Raja said.

He stated that the online permit system aligns with the state government’s efforts to improve public services under ease of doing business. He stressed the need for ensuring wide publicity of the same in order to make the people well aware of system as well as its consequences if not adhered to by anyone.

To facilitate online building permit system, the directorate of town planning will shift the department’s website from static to dynamic mode, the minister said.

“The department’s dynamic website will be more user-friendly, interactive and can handle large amounts of data and user interactions efficiently with online banking facilities,” he said.

The OBPS portal is accessible at https://arunachaltp.nic.in

Chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta said that the OBPS will put the state a step ahead towards realizing the ideals of ease of doing business, deregulate the process of obtaining building permit, thereby resulting in cut down on time required for obtaining permits. The chief secretary informed that in due course of time, it (OBPS) will be delegated to respective urban local bodies for implementation.

Urban affairs secretary Nyali Ete informed that the system will be transferred to the local planning authorities of the respective district, where the deputy commissioner is the chairman and town planner is the member secretary.

The OBPS is a collaborative project of the Town and Country Planning Organization of ministry of housing and urban affairs, GoI, and directorate of town planning, department of urban affairs, GoAP with NIC Shillong providing the technical support.

The meeting was attended, among others, by the chief engineers of various departments, the directors of town planning, housing, and urban local bodies.