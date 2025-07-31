Mental health should be a shared responsibility: Guv

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: Governor K.T Parnaik on Wednesday said that mental health should no longer be a silent struggle or social taboo, but a shared responsibility.

The Governor said this after handing over grant-in-aid cheques of Rs.10 lakh to Deepak Nabam Living Home in Senki Park and another grant-in-cheque of Rs. 5 lakh to Mother’s Home in Lekhi village. Deepak Nabam Living Home chairman Deepak Nabam and Mother’s Home secretaries Taillang Puming and Taillang Lodor received their cheques.

The Governor, who has consistently advocated for the welfare and dignity of persons battling mental health challenges, called upon all NGOs to intensify their efforts in the rehabilitation and reintegration of such individuals into society.

Parnaik lauded the services rendered by organizations, like Deepak Nabam Living Home and Mother’s Home, recognizing them as shining examples of humanity in action. He appreciated the selfless dedication of their teams, noting that such efforts not only heal lives but also restore hope, dignity, and a sense of belonging to those who need it the most.

The Governor said that their unwavering commitment to supporting some of the most vulnerable and neglected members of our society, especially those grappling with mental illness and abandonment, reflects true social service.

He said both state and the central governments are always with them to take up their benevolent mission ahead through various programmes.

Commissioner to Governor Pawan Kumar Sain, state programme officer National Mental Health Programme Dr. Haniya Payee, in-charge TeleMANAS NMHP Dr. Hatobin Mai, and director finance NMHP Habung Youngbow, were also present during the function. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)